Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $5,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,422.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.48, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $257,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 656,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

