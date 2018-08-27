Insider Selling: Insperity Inc (NSP) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,191.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Insperity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

