Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Insider Sells $129,820.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,200.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Joseph Sepe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $65.10 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $427,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.