Insider Selling: OceanaGold Corp (OGC) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) insider Michael Harvy Lou Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$80,400.00.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.95 on Monday. OceanaGold Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.19.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$265.48 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 36.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.80 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

