Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $71,069.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, August 27th, James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $9,587,429.28.

On Tuesday, August 21st, James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,173,970.50.

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $16,716.00.

On Friday, August 17th, James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80.

On Monday, August 6th, James R. Simons sold 6 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $735.00.

On Friday, July 6th, James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,530.00.

On Friday, June 15th, James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,657.78.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.