Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) SVP Sells $193,737.25 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $193,737.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,176.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $37.80 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $154.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 777.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 88,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 126.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

