Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $102,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $101,000. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

