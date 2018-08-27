Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells $549,208.66 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $549,208.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,093,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76.

On Wednesday, May 30th, N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $20.10 on Monday. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 491,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

