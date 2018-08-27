Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,671.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $67,671.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00291775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00164217 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038856 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 217,338,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,284,271 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.