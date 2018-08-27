Installed Building Products (IBP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Installed Building Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.0721370893853 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 38,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,394,096.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,688 shares of company stock worth $18,483,803. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

