Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

VFH stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

