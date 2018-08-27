Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,419,000 after buying an additional 253,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after buying an additional 357,624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 1,789,932 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,447,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $174.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.14 and a one year high of $173.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

