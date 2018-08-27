Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,977,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,924,000 after acquiring an additional 174,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,740,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,116,000 after buying an additional 317,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after buying an additional 3,933,094 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 939.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,667,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,122,000 after buying an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Duke Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.