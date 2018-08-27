Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $165,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,972,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,200,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,898 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 416,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 882,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $571,627.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,094 shares of company stock worth $936,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $138.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

