Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lowered by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 460.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

