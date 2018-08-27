Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Friday. Chardan Capital currently has a $57.50 target price on the stock.

“We note Intellia is collaborating with the same research group at the Saraiva, who worked with Alnylam during the preclinical development of its RNAi-based therapeutics to treat ATTR. In 2010, Alnylam presented preclinical data (1, 2), also using the Porto group’s transgenic V30M mouse model, showing reductions of TTR deposition of >95% after siRNA administration every 2 weeks. Importantly, with 1 siRNA dose, TTR protein levels began to rebound within 8 days after treatment. In contrast, 1 dose of Intellia’s LNP-delivered CRISPR/Cas agent resulted in stable knockdown over 12 months, underscoring the potential advantage of the permanent nature of gene editing, though more durable RNAi formulations are now in development.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Cann reissued a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $28.74 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

