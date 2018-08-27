Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Position Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 821.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -1.68.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.30% and a negative return on equity of 614.15%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

