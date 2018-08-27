Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ICE opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $77.22.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $592,823.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,593 shares of company stock worth $15,071,816. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

