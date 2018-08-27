International Seaways Inc (INSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.81) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Seaways an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 207,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $4,320,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 250,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,697,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 249,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 million, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.74 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.