Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIJI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Internet Initiative Japan stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $973.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $409.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.69 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

