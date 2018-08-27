Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 4,350 ($55.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,585 ($71.39) to GBX 5,750 ($73.50) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($66.47) to GBX 5,400 ($69.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,960 ($76.19) to GBX 6,200 ($79.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.14) to GBX 6,050 ($77.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,255.45 ($67.18).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,236 ($66.93) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,826 ($48.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,470 ($69.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.90 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

