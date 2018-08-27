Intrust Bank NA Has $1.23 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21,872.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,195 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,182,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

