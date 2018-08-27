Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,673,229 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 70,087,443 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,865,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $182.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $141.06 and a 12 month high of $182.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.3764 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

