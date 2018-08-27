Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,724,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,633,000 after buying an additional 3,449,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,870,000 after buying an additional 355,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,148. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

