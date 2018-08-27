Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB):

8/23/2018 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2018 – Hibbett Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are buyers of HIBB heading into FQ2 results on Friday, August 24 BMO. Our 9c EPS estimate is 2c ahead of consensus as we are modeling slightly higher revenue growth of +15.4% on +6% comp (vs. +14% consensus on +6% comp), higher gross margin of 31.6% (vs. 31.4% consensus) and lower SG&A margin of 27.3% (vs. 27.9% consensus) relative to the Street. We believe our recovery thesis is well on track and Q2 will be reflective of this progress. Our industry checks and discussions with management indicate that the inventory mix continued to improve in Q2, which should translate into a significant upward comp inflection (on an easy -11.7% comparison) and strong gross margin recapture (vs. -400bps).””

8/16/2018 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/29/2018 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Get Hibbett Sports Inc alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.