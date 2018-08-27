Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cancom (COK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

8/23/2018 – Cancom was given a new €35.00 ($39.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Cancom was given a new €39.50 ($44.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Cancom was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Cancom was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Cancom was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Cancom was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Cancom was given a new €39.50 ($44.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Cancom was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Cancom was given a new €39.50 ($44.89) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Cancom was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €39.66 ($45.07) on Monday. Cancom SE has a 52-week low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a 52-week high of €83.05 ($94.38).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.