Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 16.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Iqvia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 119,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Iqvia by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $125.42 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

