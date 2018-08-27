Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4,041.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

Boeing stock opened at $349.38 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $234.29 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

