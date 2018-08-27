Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Insider Sells $2,398,500.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,606,237.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $18.58 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $258,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.