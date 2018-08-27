Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7095361003397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.61 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $583,632.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,239 shares of company stock worth $3,611,986 over the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

