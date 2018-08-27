iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $289.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $289.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

