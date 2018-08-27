iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,187,000 after buying an additional 181,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 161,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287,525. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

