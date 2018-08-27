iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,510,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,993,000 after purchasing an additional 599,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,982,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,164,000 after purchasing an additional 399,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,364,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

