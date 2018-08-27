iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,741.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,962,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

