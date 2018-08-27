iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $153.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

