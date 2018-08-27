Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 848,903 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,835,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,903 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,195,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Desilva purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.73 per share, for a total transaction of $283,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

