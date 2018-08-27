Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $875.57 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,274 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

Shares of ISRG opened at $543.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $325.45 and a one year high of $542.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

