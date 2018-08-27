Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316,087 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $627,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $56,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,221,000 after purchasing an additional 349,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Shares of APD opened at $166.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

