Jiyo (JIYO) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Jiyo has a total market cap of $132,817.00 and approximately $599.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jiyo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jiyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jiyo alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000617 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Jiyo

Jiyo (CRYPTO:JIYO) is a coin. Jiyo’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jiyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jiyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.