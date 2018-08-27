John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $289,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $597,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other John Bean Technologies news, VP Brian A. Deck bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,626.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $113.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $84.81 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.59 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

