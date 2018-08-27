John Laing Group (JLG) Cut to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 330 ($4.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.71).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.03) on Friday. John Laing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 227.81 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.74 ($3.78).

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Laing Group had a net margin of 71.00% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

