Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,069,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 136,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,775,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,198,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,481,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,900,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,796,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

