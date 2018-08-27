Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 3rd Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

JNJ opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

