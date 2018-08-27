Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

Shares of JLL opened at $154.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

