JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ashland Global (ASH) Price Target to $87.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.84 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 25.6% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 658,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

