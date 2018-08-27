JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $393.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

