JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Altaba (AABA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Gabelli lowered shares of Altaba from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altaba currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

Get Altaba alerts:

AABA opened at $68.90 on Friday. Altaba has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in Altaba by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 578,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altaba by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Altaba by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,827,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.