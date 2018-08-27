Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 69,121 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,121 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $31,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLI. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

