K&S (SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €22.00 ($25.00) target price from Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.11 ($25.12).

ETR:SDF opened at €19.43 ($22.08) on Monday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

