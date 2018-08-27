Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 865.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 894,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 319,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 894.1% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

